Ingleside shuts out Devine 9-0 in rubber match UIL 4A-DII Regional Semifinal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 4A-DII Regional Semifinals came down to the game 3 rubber match, and the Ingleside Mustangs stomped the Devine Arabians 9-0 on Friday.

Mustangs pitcher Kylee Ward pitched a complete game. She struck out 8 batters, while only allowing 5 hits and walking 1.

Ingleside's biggest offensive attack was in the top of the fourth. They scored 5 runs on 4 hits. Ward went 2-for-4 at the plate, adding some pop in the middle of the lineup. Luana Walker led the Mustangs with 3 hits in 4 at-bats.

Ingleside will face Zapata in the UIL 4A-DI Regional Final.