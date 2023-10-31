Ingleside quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn named our week 10 Game Changer

INGLESIDE, Texas — Back in 1995, 28 years ago, the Ingleside Mustangs started the season with at least 9 straight wins going (12-1). This year, Ingleside has done it again, entering their last regular season game with a (9-0) record, after holding off Orange Grove 44-32. Our Game Changer from Ingleside played a factor on both offense and defense.

Ingleside senior quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn orchestrated a show Friday against Orange Grove. Delivering 4 touchdown passes to his favorite target J.C. Smith, completing 16-of-30 passes for 256 yards. Plus he rushed for a touchdown.

"We haven't really came out to begin the game really hot these past couple of games, but to come out 16-0 lead it really helped," Jakobsohn said.

As the starting quarterback Jakobsohn has played mostly offense all season, but during week 10 he took advantage of an opportunity.

"He was clearly able to display what he can do athletically, and he made 13 tackles and had 2 interceptions on top of that," Travis Chrisman, Ingleside football head coach, said. "Both were at very critical points in the game, so we're very thankful to have him on our side."

Jakobsohn's first interception happened in the second quarter near the goal line, but the most impressive part was that he snagged it with one hand.

"You know I meant to go up with two hands, but my other hand just didn't come up and it just stuck in my hand," Jakobsohn said. "J.C. as you can see in the video he just stops right whenever I catch it in shock."

You know who was not in shock, Ingleside head coach Travis Chrisman.

"To be honest we practice it, so he and I do a little one-handed competition," Chrisman said. "Usually on Wednesdays to where we practice that type of stuff, and then he was able to make it happen live. That obviously looks a lot better than practice."

"He throws some iffy balls, so sometimes I have to go up and try to catch them and it helps," Jakobsohn said.

When Coach Chrisman was asked if he wins this friendly competition...

"Pretty frequently, nah he gets my number though," Chrisman said. "He's got pretty good hands."

That victory over Orange Grove put the mustangs ranked No. 10 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football UIL 4A-DII leaderboard. This Friday, Ingleside (9-0, 3-0) will battle the Sinton Pirates (6-2-1, 3-0) in the UIL 4A-DII district 15 championship. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium.