Ingleside celebrates Jaydon "J.C." Smith's commitment to North Texas

INGLESIDE, Texas — National Signing Day begins Wednesday. It's the period high school athletes will make their commitment to Division 1 Athletic Programs.

On Tuesday, Ingleside High School got a jump on celebrating one of their standout student-athletes.

It was a celebration for Jaydon “J.C.” Smith and Ingleside High School made sure to show their support for the senior who broke all kinds of school records. The most notable record Smith tied was the high school national record for most receiving touchdowns in a season with 39 touchdowns.

“I think it was really cool. I never really expected to be up here one day but it was pretty cool. Experiencing it all! Everyone being here; that was basically the whole school,” Smith said about the celebration.

The school could only celebrate Smith on Tuesday without seeing him sign his Letter of Intent because he can’t sign his Letter of Intent officially until Signing Day begins Wednesday morning.

When he does sign, he will commit to playing football with the Mean Green at the University of North Texas. Smith said he felt right at home in Denton, TX and he’ll get the opportunity to compete right away for playing time.

“The coaching staff is very welcoming there, they’re family basically. All the guys were real personable with you. And, they want me for who I am as a person, not as an athlete,” Smith said.

The first person Smith celebrated with after his record-tying touchdown was his younger brother, Jordan. Jaydon said at one point, all three Smith brothers played together. Now the eldest brother attends North Texas, Jaydon is on his way to play there, and his younger brother may follow suit.

“It would be special," Jaydon said. "Me and my younger brother and me and my older brother — we’re all very close because we grew up so close together in age. All we had was each other at some points.”

Jaydon hopes to further his education to become a Marine Biologist one day.

Throughout high school, Jaydon has played football, basketball and ran track. He’s currently in the middle of his senior basketball season, but he will not be running track for his senior year. He will be graduating early in February and then reporting to North Texas in the Summer.

