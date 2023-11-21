Ingleside senior Jaydon Smith ties national touchdown receptions record

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Mustangs are one of six Coastal Bend football programs still playing Thanksgiving week in the third round of UIL Texas high school playoffs.

The Mustangs have a lot of talent on their roster, but one senior has found his home multiple times in the endzone, breaking a national single season record.

"People were telling me on the sideline, but it hadn't really occurred to me that I was getting that close," Ingleside senior receiver Jaydon 'J.C.' Smith said. "When I scored that last one then it clicked. I was like oh that's 39. Like I tied it. That's about when it hit me."

Jaydon Smith's 39th touchdown reception tied the single season high school national record, and the first person he celebrated with was his brother Jordan.

"This year now that we're both starting on both sides of the ball it's real fun to play with each other," Jordan Smith, a junior defensive back and receiver for the Ingleside Mustangs, said. "I'm glad we got to."

A milestone that puts the senior receiver in elite company like Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith.

"It's pretty cool," J.C. said. "I mean I always wanted to be a pro football player. I didn't know for what position and it looks like I'm going to be a receiver in the NFL one day."

MaxPreps Single Season Receiving Touchdowns Record Book:

1) Jaydon 'J.C.' Smith, 39 (2023)

T1) Tren'Davian Dickson, 39 (2014)

T1) Chris Nessmith, 39 (1999)

4) Braxton Ashcraft, 37 (2016)

5) Alec Davidson, 35 (2015)

T6) Kirby Moore, 34 (2008)

T6) Cole Thompson, 34 (2014)

T6) Derrion Grim, 34 (2015)

T6) Jaxon Smith-Njigba 34 (2019)

T10) Shaedon Meadors, 33 (2013)

T10) CeeDee Lamb, 33 (2016)

"He's a kid who does not waste a rep," Ingleside football head coach Travis Chrisman said. "Especially in practice, and so he's like a coaches dream in that aspect. He wants to do everything right, he's not afraid to ask questions and he's going to do everything that it takes to win."

In 12 games played so far this season, Smith has 76 receptions for 1,789 yards.

"The blocking has been amazing," Smith said. "Every time I catch the ball you know everyone is doing their job on the outside, and the line gives Aidan (Jakobsohn) enough time to get the ball out to me."

Smith started playing football at 5-years-old, and even when he was young his father, James Smith, knew J.C. had skills.

"A little league game they were down," James said. "He made a big play that I didn't think he'd be able to make. You know, spinning out of a tackle and scoring on the last minute."

Now years later, hard work from the entire Smith family has turned a dream into reality.

"I heard the crowd chanting for him and clapping for him," James said. "It was pretty good. It made me happy, warm-hearted smiling as a father."

"There was a lot of times where we didn't have the means to put me in football when I was younger and stuff, and they made sure they found a way," J.C. said. "I'm really thankful for that."

Ingleside (11-1) will play Wimberley (12-0) in the third round of playoffs on Friday at 2 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.

