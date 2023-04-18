Ingleside boys track and field three-peat UIL District 30-4A championship

INGLESIDE, Texas — Coastal Bend track and field athletes are competing at the Area meet this week, and the Ingleside boys team is taking a lot of athletes. Not only did they continue their legacy last week of winning district titles, but now they're hungry for more.

"It's been fun," Jaydon 'J.C.' Smith, Ingleside junior, said. "It's like real exciting every year. It gets more exciting because there's more pressure."

The Ingleside boys track and field team won the district title for the third season in-a-row, finishing with six event champions and eight runner-ups. Mustangs' junior Jaydon Smith qualified for Area in five events. He now holds a tie for the school-record at 45-feet 3 inches.

"My speed down the runway felt good. My first phase I got pretty far," Smith said. "My second phase I held it for longer than I usually do and I was like I knew this was going to be a good jump. As I got into the pit I was pretty far into the pit. I looked back, and I was like yeah that's a good jump."

The Ingleside throwers are well represented. Senior Eric Edison is looking to make it back to state. He's joined in the ring with discus thrower Santiago Ortiz and shot put thrower Seth Morgan who finished second in powerlifting.

"I like where I'm at because this year I'm doing the spin and with the spin in shot I have a lot of room to break out with," Eric Edison, Ingleside senior thrower. "A lot of room to play with the speed and stuff. In discus I started really early where I was last year, so I'm lifting heavy now so I'm tired at the meets now. Whenever region and state come I should be breaking out a little more."

The Ingleside Mustangs, along with other district 29 and 30 qualifiers, will compete at the UIL 4A Area track and field meet this Friday in Floresville.

