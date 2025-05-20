Ingleside advances to first UIL State Semifinal in softball program history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend has three softball teams in the UIL State Semifinals: 2-time defending State Champion Calallen, Bishop and Ingleside. This is the first time the Lady Mustangs have galloped this far, past the Regional Final, but they've had their sights set on the State Tournament since last year.

"Basically building off of last year. I know we lost to Calallen 4-1 in that playoff game, and I think that kind of motivated the girls that they could play good softball and compete against the best teams," said Ingleside second-year head coach Kevin Lewis. "That has kind of catapulted us this year."

Lewis is proud of they way the Lady Mustangs have worked on their defense and bettered their bats. Especially junior pitcher Kylee Ward who needed to add a weapon to her arsenal after last year's season was cut short.

"She believes in the defense and the defense believes in her, so that's a good combination," Lewis said. "She pitched pretty good last year, but this year we said hey you need a changeup."

Ward worked all offseason, but it wouldn't be possible without the support from her teammates. That confidence starts with their electric energy.

"Yelling, using all of our chickens, pigs, drumsticks and everything," Ward said. "We've just been loud, having fun, doing what we know we can do and just giving each other confidence and cheering each other on."

Making history for Ingleside softball has been a special way for shortstop Bethany Aceves, a 4-year varsity player, to end her high school career.

"It means a lot, especially because it's my senior year," Aceves said. "I don't know it's awesome! It's really fun!"

Ingleside will face Robinson in the UIL 4A-DII State Semifinal. Game 1 is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., game 2 is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and game 3 if needed is Saturday at 1 p.m. All games at Northside ISD Field #2 at 7001 Culebra Road in San Antonio.