Inclusion on the court: Alice adds Unified Basketball

ALICE, Texas — Alice High School held their first practice for UIL Unified Basketball on Monday. Unified gives athletes with intellectual disabilities, who don't normally make it on the roster, a chance to be in the spotlight. The sport promotes inclusion and acceptance.

"Very exciting with a smile on their face," Lucian Cruz, Alice starting quarterback, "You know when they make a shot or when they're dribbling down court they smile and say they got it. It just warms my heart. It warms a lot of our hearts that are here to help."

Alice students are building chemistry on the court with their brand new teammates.

"It was a really good practice," Lisa Cisneros, Alice Unified Basketball head coach, said. "I was super impressed with our athletes, their skills and their willingness to get better and be coachable."

Some obstacles might look out of reach, but through Unified Basketball athletes with intellectual disabilities partner with students. Together they make a roster of 14, competing in the UIL toward a common goal. Winning a state championship.

"I feel that's important for the kids in general to learn that not everybody is the same, but they might have the same interests," Cisneros said.

"My favorite, best part is shooting," John Cena Cruz, freshman athlete said.

Alice as well as H.M. King are one of the few South Texas schools to pick up Unified Basketball.

"Super exciting and just made me feel good that we're going to be good," Cisneros said.

Alice plans on playing their first Unified Basketball game as early as late January. Alice also plans to compete in Unified Track and Field this spring.