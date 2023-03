CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy Angels won the Catholic Classic at Whataburger Field on Friday 22-1 over St. John Paul II.

The Angels scored 12 runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second frame. Shortstop and pitcher Jordan Barrett led the charge going 3-3 at bat and bringing in 1 RBI and 4 runs.

IWA starting pitcher Edmund Thomas went 2 innings dealing 5 strikeouts and giving up 2 walks.