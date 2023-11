CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy Angles are moving on in the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) 4A high school volleyball playoffs after sweeping Logos Preparatory Academy - Sugar Land in three sets on Tuesday.

The Lady Angels won 25-18, 25-16 and 25-13 for the TAPPS Area championship.

Up next, the Lady Angels will battle Bay Area Christian in Regionals on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at St. Joe's in Victoria.