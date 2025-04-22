IceRays sweep Mudbugs, advancing to first NAHL Division Final since 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays completed a three game sweep of the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday, advancing to the North American Hockey League Division Finals for the first time since 2017.

"It is really, really exciting. We have a come a long way in the last three years since I've been watching these boys," said IceRays zamboni driver Joshua Boomer. "They are doing fantastic. They are on fire out there."

2,698 fans packed the American Bank Center to witness the IceRays' dominant 3-0 victory in Game 3 of the Division Semifinals. The win follows two road victories, including a triple overtime thriller, to complete the best-of-five series.

"It means a lot. The boys were devastated we didn't finish second," said IceRays coach Sylvan Cloutier. "I think they were on a mission here when we knew we were going to face Shreveport again. I think we did send that message."

The IceRays wasted no time establishing control, with Michael Valdez scoring on a one-timer to the top left corner early in the first period off a setup from Matthew Green.

"Oh it was amazing! It was the best atmosphere we could ask for on a Monday night," Valdez said. "Just thank you for all of the fans, all of the supporters all year. Now we'll go try to win this thing."

Just a minute later, Carter Krenke extended the lead to 2-0, finishing a one-on-one opportunity after receiving a pass from Colin Watson. Troy Pelton sealed the victory with a highlight-reel goal, receiving a behind-the-back pass from Cody Kempf before weaving through defenders and firing a shot into the top shelf.

Goaltender Benji Motew delivered a shutout performance, stopping all 30 shots faced from the Mudbugs.

The IceRays will face the winner of the series between the Lone Star Brahmas and New Mexico Ice Wolves in the Division Finals.

15-year-old home school student Isaiah Dallas has attended multiple IceRays games this 2024-25 season. He had not been to a game since he was 8-years-old. Dallas battled sensory issues and games were tough, but now he's thankful to battle through and see his favorite team.

"When I was in Odessa I got to get one of my jerseys signed by the team," Dallas said. "I met with my favorite player, No. 15 (Grayson Gerhard). He was very kind. I got a photo with him. It was just an amazing experience. The fans from here are amazing and it's just wonderful to see them play."