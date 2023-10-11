IceRays host Country Night with Texas singer/songwriter Kyle Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Ice Rays are hosting Country Night on Saturday, November 11 as they take on the Oklahoma Warriors at 7:05 p.m. with headliner Kyle Park wrapping up the game with a full concert. And you can't have a proper Country night at the American Bank Center without a IceRays Cowboy Hat Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans!

“The IceRays are real excited for our first annual Country Night,” IceRays President Cassidy Lange said. We wanted to make a night out of it, with an awesome door giveaway like the cowboy hats that we think Corpus Christi will love.”

“With the addition of the Kyle Park concert after the IceRays game, we think it will be a great night of family, fun, and Texas Country music,” Lange added.

Single Game tickets in the Lower Bowl (rows 1-5) for Country Night will be $35, and $26 for the Upper Bowl.

This ticket will get you in to the hockey game and the post-game concert.

Single game tickets for Country Night and all IceRays home games are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit goicerays.com.

Here's the deets:

What: IceRays Country Night with Kyle Park

When: November 11, 2023 7:05 p.m.

Where: American Bank Center

