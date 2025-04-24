IceRays celebrate advancing to NAHL Division Final, crediting solid defense

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays celebrated at Dave & Buster's on Wednesday after advancing to the North American Hockey League Division Finals for the first time since 2017. The team is enjoying a historic season after falling short of playoffs in recent years.

"Want to thank the fans for all the support this year," said IceRays left wing Pierson Sobush. "They've been very good. It's been a fun year. We're not sure where we are going to play yet, but hopefully we see some of them wherever we end up," said a team representative.

The IceRays swept the Mudbugs, outscoring them 8-2 in three games, including the franchise's first ever playoff shutout. Goalie Benji Motew was instrumental in the victory, saving 30 shots on goal.

"Felt in the zone all game. The boys made it pretty easy for me. There weren't many odd man rushes or chances, and I thought we did a good job playing defensively," said Motew.

Defense has played a major role in the team's success throughout the season.

"We have great goaltenders that really help us feel confident to play in front of. It's also you know coach (Sylvain Cloutier) did a good job of bringing in the right guys this year to help solidify the defensive end," said IceRays left defenseman Raymond Perrault.

The IceRays will play the winner of the Brahmas and Ice Wolves series in the next round. However, there will be no more home games for Corpus Christi, as the American Bank Center has officially changed from ice to dirt for the Buc Days Rodeo.