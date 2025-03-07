IceRays battle Mudbugs for second in final homestand of 2025 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays are playoff bound for the first time since 2019, and they've still got 10 games left on the 2025 schedule. Up next, the IceRays have their last 3-game home series before playoffs against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

"We've got to be solid defensively and make sure we compete and outwork them," said IceRays head coach Sylvain Cloutier in his third season. "It's going to be a battle. It's going to be like a playoff atmosphere. We could end up meeting each other in the semifinals of our division, so we've got to send a message here this weekend."

It's a battle for second place in the NAHL South Division. The IceRays just ahead of the Mudbugs. The winner earns a first round bye in the division tournament.

"It's been awesome," said IceRays center and wing Carter Krenke. "We've got an older group this year and a bunch of the guys have bought in and we really want to go win this thing and that's our end goal."

Corpus Christi is also skating toward history. 31 wins so far this season. That's already 12 more victories than last year, and just 2 wins shy of breaking a program record.

"Out of the three seasons I've had here this group is really close," Cloutier said. "They want it, so that's really special for us."

The IceRays and Mudbugs face off in 5 of their last 10 games before playoffs, and Corpus Christi is calling all fans for support.

"We love when the rink is packed, we love seeing everyone there," Krenke said. "Come out and support us this weekend."

The IceRays drop the puck on Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. Fans who can not make it to the game on Friday can watch it live on our sister station, KDF. Saturday is Pack the House for Charity Night for Navy League of Corpus Christi, and it's the Harley Davidson jersey auction. On Sunday the game starts at 3:05 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night.