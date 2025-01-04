IceRays battle back defeating Wranglers 5-2 in game 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays started the New Year with a 5-2 victory over the Amarillo Wranglers in the North American Hockey League South Division.

The trend continued for the IceRays to give up the first goal of the game. Amarillo's Morely Phillips scored in the final minute of the first period. Corpus Christi responded with two quick goals, one each from Max Ranstrom and Billy Biedermann. The Wranglers tied it up when Trace Day lit the lamp.

Corpus Christi took over in the third period with goals from Carter Krenke, Cooper Conway and Andrew Hayek.

Game 2 of the series between the IceRays and Wranglers is scheduled for Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

Corpus Christi (22-7) is sitting second in the NAHL South Division, just 1 point behind the Lone Star Brahmas (22-6).