The West Oso Bears are known to run and they did 55-14 over St. John Paul II in our second week of Game Night South Texas coverage. The Bears were led by senior running back Elijah Huff. He totaled 6 touchdowns for 289 yards on 14 carries. West Oso improves their season record to (1-1).

SCORES

St. John Paul II 14, West Oso 55

Alice 0, Veterans Memorial 35

Taft 46, Mathis 50