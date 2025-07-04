Hooks usher Wendell Williams finds sanctuary at the ballpark; back home July 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks will be back in Corpus Christi for July 4, hosting the San Antonio Missions. Hooks usher usher Wendell Williams has served the organization for 13 years. He says the best part of Independence Day is the fireworks.

"To me there's two places that you should go to often," Williams said. "One that heals you and one that inspires you. The ballpark heals me. It's my sanctuary."

The place that inspires Williams is where he can showcase his comedy. With the Hooks he has worked nearly every Independence Day game since he joined.

"It was the sport for me," Williams said.

Larissa Liska

His love for baseball started at Miller High School. The 1974 grad and Buccaneer Hall of Famer played all sports.

"I played every position on the field, but centerfield was my spot," Williams said. "Centerfield I run down the ball or I throw you out. One or the other."

Williams' patriotism stems from his military background. He served with the Navy from 1982-1988 as a Disbursement Clerk. He was aboard the USS Kitty Hawk from 1983-1984.

"I was supposed to work on the flight deck because I was considered an airman, but when I got there the personnel officer saw I had some college," Williams said. "I had accounting and book keeping, so they put me in disbursement."

Wendell Williams

He joined the military like his father who was an Army Korean War veteran with the 222nd infantry regiment. That's when he learned what July 4 means to him. Even volunteering to sing the National Anthem at Hooks games when called upon.

"It's a lot more to it than just that. Were you ready to fight with somebody that's next beside you," Williams said. "That's a different breed, different color and different ethnic background because it's all about respect."

Hooks

The Hooks host the Missions for July 4. The game starts at 7:05 p.m., ending with Independence Day fireworks. The Hooks will wear special Fourth of July jerseys available for auction July 2-7. Click here. Proceeds benefit Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter.

Corpus Christi leads the series 2-1. San Antonio won game one 7-6. Then the Hooks responded winning 9-3 and 2-0.