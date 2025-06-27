Hooks usher Joe Martinez greets fans for the last time; retires after 15 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 15 years of greeting fans and helping visitors at Whataburger Field, longtime usher Joe Martinez is hanging up his uniform.

Martinez was a fixture at sections 119 and 120, where fans could always find his friendly face ready to assist anyone in need.

"I'm a people person and I love people, said Martinez. "This is my family right now. This is my family right here. Almost 84-years-old, so going up and down the steps you know it's killing me. I love it. I loved it here. All of the 15 years that I worked, I met a lot of people and I love them."

Martinez said he still plans on going to Whataburger Field on the weekends, but this time as a fan himself.