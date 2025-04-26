Hooks snap losing streak with 6-4 victory over Roughriders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks found their spark Friday night, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Frisco RoughRiders at Whataburger Field.

Pitcher Jose Fleury continued his impressive season, striking out six batters through 4 2/3 innings. While his scoreless streak came to an end at 18 1/3, Fleury limited damage against the Texas League South's top team, allowing just 5 hits, 1 walk and 2 runs.

Alejandro Torres picked up the victory by blanking Frisco in 1.1 innings. Torres struck out 3 while stranding 2 in the fifth.

Larissa Liska

The RoughRiders took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Keyber Rodriguez hammered a solo home run down the left field line that just stayed inside the foul pole.

The Hooks answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning when newcomer Rowdey Jordan, in just his second day with the team after being acquired from the New York Mets, blasted a 3-run homer to left field to put Corpus Christi ahead 4-2.

In the fifth inning, RoughRiders outfielder Aaron Zavala made a spectacular play, robbing Luis Castro of a home run with a leaping catch at the wall.

Despite that defensive highlight, the Hooks maintained their momentum to secure the 6-4 victory.

KPRC

Astros' McCullers Jr. scheduled for rehab start in Corpus Christi

Hooks fans can look forward to seeing Houston Astros two-time World Series champion pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. make a rehabilitation start at Whataburger Field on Saturday.

The 31-year-old right-hander is working his way back from elbow surgery performed in 2023. McCullers has not appeared in a major league game since the 2022 World Series.

First pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.