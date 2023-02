Hooks roll out high school baseball schedule at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.

The 2023 slate, presented by the Corpus Christi Medical Center [ccmedicalcenter.com], is comprised of 21 games in 32 days and currently features programs from 24 Coastal Bend high schools.

Prep action starts with a Tuesday, February 28 twin bill as Banquete draws Tuloso-Midway in the opener followed by King and Ray in the nightcap. The semifinals and final of the Mira’s Baseball Classic are Saturday, March 4.

A March 6 matchup featuring Flour Bluff and defending Class 3A state champion London precedes a spring-break run of eight games in five days. Sinton, the 4A champs from a year ago, finish the flurry by playing Beeville in the finale of a Friday, March 17 doubleheader.

Tickets are $6.50 for adults and $3.50 for students. For doubleheaders, each ticket purchased allows entry for both games. Parking is $5. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for additional details.

Tues, February 28

Banquete vs. Tuloso-Midway at 5:30 PM

King vs. Ray at 8 PM

Sat, March 4

Mira's Classic Semifinals and Final

11 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM

Mon, March 6

Flour Bluff vs. London at 5:30

Mon, March 13

Gregory-Portland vs. Carroll at 1 PM

London vs. Rockport-Fulton at 5:30 PM

Tues, March 14

Taft vs. Bishop at 5:30 PM

Wed, March 15

Goliad vs. Cuero at 1 PM

Gregory-Portland vs. Flour Bluff at 5:30 PM

Thu, March 16

Miller vs. Moody at 1 PM

Fri, March 17

Veterans Memorial vs. Ray at 1 PM

Sinton vs. Beeville at 5:30 PM

Tues, March 21

Veterans Memorial vs. Moody at 5:30 PM

Friday, March 24

Sinton vs. Ingleside at 5:30 PM

Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM

Tues, March 28

Mathis vs. Aransas Pass at 5:30 PM

Flour Bluff vs. Carroll at 8 PM

Fri, March 31

Rockport-Fulton vs. Orange Grove at 5:30 PM

King vs. Moody at 8 PM