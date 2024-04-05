Hooks ready for 2024 season with experienced outfield and fresh infield

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Minor League Baseball is finally here, and the Corpus Christi Hooks start the 2024 season against the Midland RockHounds on Friday in a 3-game series.

14 returners are back on the roster led by Hooks manager Joe Thon. The Double-A skipper will be out a few weeks for family reasons, so Vincent Blue is stepping into the interim role.

The Hooks infield features a few fresh faces, while the outfield brings back a lot of experience like golden glove Kenedy Corona, Astros top prospect Jacob Melton, Colin Barber and Jordan Brewer. Melton brings speed and power, skills he's hoping to harness and display more often this season.

"There was a lot of flashes last year where I'd be really good for a week and then not so great for a couple of weeks," Melton said. "The biggest thing during the offseason was just trying to clean up some mechanical stuff and put myself in a position to be a little more consistent this year."

Hooks JC Correa is one of 3 catchers on the roster, but he can also play where the manager needs him in the infield. Correa took a unique trip over the offseason to get more reps and learned from players like retired Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

"Yeah I went to Puerto Rico to play in the Winter League for a month there," Correa said. "I felt like last year I throw a little bit with the off-speed sliders away especially, so I decided to go there. Play where I see more arms 35-year-old guys more veterans. It was a cool experience and I feel better now. More confident."

First pitch against the Midland RockHounds is set for 7:05 p.m. right here at Whataburger Field.

