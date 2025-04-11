Hooks lose extra inning battle to Missions 4-3

The Hooks fell short to the Missions 4-3 in the tenth inning on Thursday at Whataburger Field for Bark in the Park night.

Pascanel Ferreras hit the game-tying solo homerun in the third inning to make it 3-3. Then the defenses stepped up for six straight scoreless innings. The Missions pushed across the automatic runner in extras before 3,249 fans.

Game 4 is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. The first 3,000 fans get a Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring.