Hooks lose extra inning battle to Missions 4-3

The Hooks fell short to the Missions 4-3 in the tenth inning on Thursday at Whataburger Field for Bark in the Park night.
Pascanel Ferreras hit the game-tying solo homerun in the third inning to make it 3-3. Then the defenses stepped up for six straight scoreless innings. The Missions pushed across the automatic runner in extras before 3,249 fans.
Game 4 is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. The first 3,000 fans get a Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring.
Upcoming April & May Hooks Games on KDF-TV (antenna channels 10.3 and 47.2, and Spectrum channel 13)
Sat, Apr 12 vs. San Antonio at 7 PM
Thu, Apr 24 vs. Frisco at 6:30 PM
Thu, May 8 vs. Midland at 6:30 PM
Sat, May 10 vs. Midland at 7 PM
Thu, May 22 vs. Amarillo at 6:30 PM
Sat, May 24 vs. Amarillo at 7 PM