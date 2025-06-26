Hooks looking to rebound Thursday for Star Wars Night

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks (22-48) returned to Corpus Christi after a two week road trip, and they've yet to find their groove. Losing 8-2 and 6-0 to Northwest Arkansas (Royals - AA, 35-36).

On Thursday, the Hooks will be wearing Star Wars themed jerseys on the diamond. Darth Vader on the front and Anakin Skywalker versus Obi Wan Kanobi on the back. The jersey will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Foundation.

"This jersey is inspired by Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Fun fact, that movie was released in 2005, so that movie is celebrating 20 years. Just like the Hooks are celebrating 20 seasons, presented by American Bank."

Some of the more favorite, or not so favorite, Star Wars characters will be at the ballpark. Game 3 between the Hooks and Naturals is set for 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

