Hooks light up the board 7-0 over Missions on Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In front of the largest crowd so far in the Hooks' 2025 season, Corpus Christi shut out the Mission 7-0 on the Fourth of July. 7,264 fans celebrated and watched the fireworks at Whataburger Field.

It was a quiet game until the fourth inning. Corpus Christi's Pascanel Ferreras hit an RBI triple to the right field corner, bringing home Luis Baez for the 1-0 lead.

Hooks added to their lead in the fifth. Zach Cole hit his 12th home run of the season. Bryce Willits scored on the bomb to left center. Then Ferreras hit a 3-run homer to left field. Corpus Christi added another run on a throwing error by the pitcher on the pickoff attempt, giving John Garcia enough time to run home for the 7-0 lead.

Hooks starting pitcher Trey Dombroski (5-3) dealt 3 strikeouts through five innings, while only allowing 2 hits and walking 2 batters. Wilmy Sanchez pitched an inning in relief, dealing 2 strikeouts and Patrick Halligan closed the game.

The Hooks and Missions are back to work for game five at Whataburger Field on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.