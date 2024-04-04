Watch Now
Hooks' late surge overpowers Islanders 11-2 in exhibition game

Hooks' Kenedy Corona rests at home after scoring game-tying run
Posted at 12:25 AM, Apr 04, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks' late surge overpowered the TAMU-CC Islanders 11-2 in an exhibition game on Wednesday in front of 2,735 fans.

Jacob Melton, the Astros top prospect, started off scoring for the Hooks with an RBI double to bring home Kenedy Corona who was sitting at first.

Chad Stevens knocked in a couple of runs with a single in the sixth and a double down the left-field line in the seventh.

The late-game surge began when Logan Cerny hit a 3-run home run in the eighth inning. Ryan Wrobleski accounted for the bulk of the damage with an opposite-field grand slam onto the berm in right-center.

The Hooks 3-game series season opener starts Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field against the Midland RockHounds. The first 2,000 fans through the turnstiles Friday receive an Opening Night T-Shirt. Plus, fireworks after the game.

