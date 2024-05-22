Hooks hold off Travelers 13-10 in game one of the series with strong 10-run sixth inning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (14-26) have struggled a bit to win their recent series, but a good start Tuesday at home holds off the Arkansas Travelers (21-18) in game one 13-10.

Corpus Christi trailed, 6-1, before scoring 10 in the sixth. Pascanel Ferreras tied the game with a 3-run homer, connecting on a 386-foot rocket to left. Later in the inning Ryan Wrobleski sealed the deal with his first Double-A dinger, adding 3 more runs to the board.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.