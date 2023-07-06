Watch Now
Hooks hold off Missions 4-3 in game two

Posted at 11:19 PM, Jul 05, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a tough 1 win 5 loss road series against the Midland RockHounds, the Corpus Christi Hooks are off to a strong 2-0 start against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field. The Hooks, AKA the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits held off San Antonio 4-3.

The Hooks got hot in the third inning. Luis Aviles Jr. starting things off with an automatic ground-rule double. Then, J.C. Correa and Garrett Wolforth hit sac flies giving Corpus Christi a 3-0 lead after the frame.

The Missions tied it up in the eighth inning when Pedro Castellanos hit an RBI double, but the Hooks responded on a Zach Daniels sac fly in the bottom of the inning to steal the lead and win 4-3.

Game three is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

