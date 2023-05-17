Watch Now
Hooks defeat Drillers 7-3 in Altuve's first game back in Corpus Christi

Posted at 12:09 AM, May 17, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (14-20), with Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve in the lineup, defeated the Tulsa Drillers (22-12) 7-3 in game one of the series on Tuesday.

Rhett Kouba earned the win on the mound allowing 2 hits and 3 runs while striking out 7 in 5 innings pitched.

Altuve went 0-for-5 at bat with a strikeout, but he held his own on defense. Altuve is in Corpus Christi on a rehab assignment after fracturing his thumb at the World Baseball Classic in March.

Quincy Hamilton got things started for the Hooks in the fourth inning. He hit a 3-run homer to tie up the game. Hamilton finished the night going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Game two is set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. Altuve might be in the lineup, but it won't become official until the Hooks release their starting lineup on social media about two hours before the game.

