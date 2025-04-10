Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits fall in late innings to Missions 8-4

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits burned in late innings, fall to Missions 8-4
Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits burned in late innings, fall to Missions 8-4
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New day, same story between the Corpus Christi Hooks and San Antonio Missions in their game two duel on Wednesday. San Antonio won 8-4, but the Hooks got out to a strong first inning start. The Hooks changed their name to the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for Wednesday games.

For the second straight night, Luis Castro led off the game for Corpus Christi with a home run to left field on the first pitch. Ryan Johnson added to the Hooks lead with a 2-run homer, making the score 3-0 at the end of the frame.

Corpus Christi starting pitcher Joey Mancini only allowed 1 hit through the first three innings, but then the Missions took over. San Antonio's Ethan Salas hit a singled on a ground ball to put the Missions on the board, down 3-1. They broke through in the fifth when Anthony Vilar singled on a line drive to close the gap and then Romeo Sanabria hit a 3-run homer for the 5-3 lead.

Hooks' Mancini got the loss on the bump allowing 6 hits, 4 runs through 4.1 innings while dealing 4 strikeouts.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

SUNRISE SHOUTOUTS