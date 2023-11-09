Historic signing for London ISD baseball stars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates celebrated a historic college signing day for two of their 2022 UIL 3A baseball state champions. Blayne Lyne and Mason Jacob signed their National Letter of Intent to play Division I college baseball. This marks the first time in London history that two DI signees inked their commitment in the same school year.

Lyne, a right-handed pitcher, will play for Texas A&M University in College Station. The future Aggie plans on studying Agriculture Business.

"I mean it's a great feeling. I mean signing with Mason was a special moment because we've been playing baseball on a select team and on a school team for about 4-5 years now," Lyne said. "I mean my mom is very proud of me. My step-dad is proud of me. I know my dad in heaven is very proud of me. My sister goes there currently right now, so I'm super excited to go up there with her."

Lyne chose to follow in his grandfather Rufus' footsteps by pitching for Texas A&M University.

Jacob inked his commitment to play baseball for UTSA. The London shortstop is athletic, and the Roadrunners recruited Jacob because they like the 'Junkyard Dog' mentality. A grinder and someone who is ready to compete.

"I really like the coaches there. They've had a bunch of success no matter what school they were at," Jacob said. "They've shown me they've had success at UTSA recently, and they want me there. They want me, I want to go."

The Roadrunners officially joined the American Athletic Conference in July.

Lyne and Jacob are now the 32nd college signing to come from London ISD. Four Pirates have signed NLI's to go DI. They helped lead London baseball to three consecutive UIL baseball state tournaments, including a 2022 3A state championship.