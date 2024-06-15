High-flying fun for athletes at Port Aransas Beach Vault

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Talented athletes from across the country traveled to Roberts Point Park for the 11th annual Port Aransas Beach Vault. The meet features three pole vault pits with the competition scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

"I think whenever you get together like this with family and the kids, everybody is together it just makes it all that much better," Greg West, owner and coach at West Athletics, said.

The Port Aransas Beach Vault, which was started by West Athletics, has grown bigger and better every year.

"Probably half of these people that are here have actually made this their summer vacation every year," West said.

Over 300 athletes are competing, and while seeing dolphins is an added bonus, the level of competition makes it worth the summer heat for Nico Signorelli who vaults for Texas A&M University.

"Being able to come up a little bit early, enjoying the beach, hanging out with your friends and you know coming out having a great competition with excellent facilities it just really can't be topped," Signorelli said.

The meet gives athletes a unique perspective while running down the runway toward the ocean. Greyson Thompson a sophomore from Bastrop won his division clearing 12 feet 6 inches.

"I love that it's just at the beach," Thompson said. "It's nice, cool, windy."

Gregory-Portland grad and Kansas University signee Madi Snody has participated at this meet for many years.

"Well I know for the girls a lot of the top girls in Texas and in the nation are here, so it really just pushes me to try to jump higher and be better," Snody said.

The final day of the Port Aransas Beach Vault ends on Saturday at Roberts Point Park starting at 9 a.m. Then the highest vaulting girls go at noon and the elite boys compete at 3 p.m.