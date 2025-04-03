Heroic life-saving CPR saves Supnet; senior returns to baseball a month later

PORTLAND, Texas — When fans attend a baseball game, expect to see kids enjoying the game no matter the outcome. March 1, 2025 at Calallen was a different story. Calallen hosted Gregory-Portland in their tournament. Following one shallow fly ball defensive collision, it took heroes that were not on the roster to make the game saving play for Quinn Supnet.

“All of a sudden we just start seeing CPR chest compressions being initiated,” said Corpus Christi Firefighter from Station 2, Raymon Naranjo.

That was the scene Naranjo witnessed when he arrived at Chapman Field in Calallen. Gregory-Portland senior outfielder Supnet was unconscious.

“I collided with my teammate, but after that it was a blur," Supnet said.

Larissa Liska

Calallen athletic trainer Alex Benavides and Supnet’s aunt Courtney Gosset reacted fast, starting CPR. Christus Spohn cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Mossaab Shuraih said there are maybe 20-30 cases a year in the U.S.

“It’s a difference between life and death," Shuraih said. "When cardiac arrest happens you need to restore the circulation in the body as soon as you can.”

Larissa Liska

This case was very similar to NFL safety Damar Hamlin on January 2, 2023.

"I'm very thankful for them," Supnet said. "Honestly they saved my life. Without them really it was a super urgent matter and CPR should really be practiced throughout every facility."

Supnet suffered a rare, potentially fatal condition, called Commotio Cordus which occurs when a blunt trauma to the chest disrupts the heart's electrical activity during a very narrow window of about 10-20 milliseconds.

“The trauma has to be strong enough to generate signal and has to be right exactly in this few millisecond window during the cardiac cycle,” Shuraih said.

Naranjo and his CCFD team took over, using their cardio monitor, a more improved version of the AED. Corpus Christi requires all firefighters to be certified as paramedics.

“When I saw that we had a pulse and some movement from the patient it was relief,” Naranjo said.

Larissa Liska

Supnet waited patiently in Christus Spohn-Shoreline hospital for a few days, seeing visitors from his G-P team, Calallen, Veterans Memorial and more.

“Meant a lot," Supnet said. "It just really shows the sportsmanship of the entire South Texas baseball and it just feels really good to have a community to fall back on."

Three days later he was released from the hospital, and now after a few weeks Supnet is back on the diamond.

“Took a village for him to get back here," Quinn's father Ben Supnet said. "Everybody from the people that saved his life, his aunt, Alex Benavides, the fire department. They really pulled off a miracle, and he's back here. He's back playing baseball again."

Gregory-Portland

Supnet got a few defensive touches on the ball and stepped up to the plate.

“It's a blessing for not just Quinn, but the whole team," said Gregory-Portland senior pitcher Blaine Elizalde. "Having him around it brings everybody up. Everybody becomes a better baseball player and better person when Quinn is around."

Reps needed to help his team that has a good chance to make playoffs for the first time since 2021.

“Really everyone on our team is super nice and really always there for you," Supnet said.

Memories Supnet will cherish thanks to the men and women who came together as a team.

“I’ve been in the department for 16 years, going on 17 years and I’ve never seen that before," Naranjo said. "The fact that he came back, they’re having a conversation, that’s just amazing.”

The best way to prepare for a rare situation like this, or even a more common cardiac arrest is to know CPR. If you’re a school or hosting an event, have an AED or Automated External Defibrillator easily accessible.

Supnet graduates from Gregory-Portland in 2025 and will study business at the University of Texas at Austin.