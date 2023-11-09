Hernandez stays home, signs to play for Islanders baseball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles celebrated college signing day for one senior. Shortstop Damon Hernandez inked his National Letter of Intent to play Division I baseball for the Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi Islanders.

"The thing that really got me was the coaching staff. I really like how they treated me," Hernandez said. "The environment over there feels like home, and most importantly I get to stay here and play baseball in front of my family."

Islanders head coach Scott Malone liked Hernandez' athleticism, and they played a role in recruiting him.

“We have always taken pride in trying to keep the most talented players from Corpus Christi playing in their hometown," Malone said. "Damon is the definition of a baseball player. His speed and instincts will make an immediate impact for us.”

Last year, Hernandez led the Eagles with 48 stolen bases, 96 at-bats, 31 runs at 43 hits. He also brought home 18 RBI in 31 games played.