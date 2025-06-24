H.M. King and Agua Dulce qualify for Texas Football 7on7 State Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The H.M. King Brahmas and Agua Dulce Longhorns will be representing the Coastal Bend at Dave Campbell's Texas Football 7on7 State Tournament. It's the first time both programs have qualified for the event, and for the Brahmas it shows that their Gold Standard culture is paying off.

"It's just fun," said H.M. King football head coach Ruben Garcia. "It's cool to represent the community and represent the area at the State Tournament where people see Agua Dulce, see Kingsville and they're like oh they're from South Texas, but they can play."

H.M. King's receiver corps is stacked with experience, including senior receiver and cornerback Christian Flowers

"We have a lot of returners, and we just feel like we're some of the best in South Texas," Flowers said. "We're just going to show and prove that."

They've helped new Varsity junior quarterback Isaac Cason find his rhythm, matching the Brahmas receiver's speed.

"It's been good," Cason said. "I've been working with them throughout the summer with little 7on7 games and practices."

The Brahmas held off Sinton 19-12 in the State Qualifier to earn a trip to College Station.

"It means a lot. We're trying to change the culture around here," Flowers said. "Make sure everyone is doing their part."

H-M King kicks off their first Texas 7on7 State Tournament game in Division 2 on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. against Lamesa at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

"Our pool that we're in we're playing a team from West Texas, Central Texas and the returning 7on7 State Champions Hamshire-Fannett," Garcia said. "It's cool to get that different experience."

The Agua Dulce Longhorns are competing in Division 3, one of the smaller schools advancing to the Texas 7on7 Championship. This is the program's first trip to State, and they're led by 6-foot-5 senior quarterback Lane Ranly.

"Good group of kids. We've been playing with each other since youth," Ranly said. "Lots of talent there, and I really think it's going to be a good season for us. We're going to have a lot of seniors which is good, and our staff is good."

Agua Dulce's first game will be against Coahoma on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.