Growing up a Hornet; Flour Bluff football family State Quarterfinal bound

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Flour Bluff Hornets are back in the fourth round of high school football playoffs for the third year in-a-row. Moments like these are rare, and one father-son duo is thankful the journey continues.

Not many Flour Bluff athletes jump higher than senior Wyatt Elwood during touchdown celebrations.

"It's just all in the moment," Wyatt Elwood, Flour Bluff senior receiver and corner back, said. "Like being excited and scoring. Super happy with my team and with my coaches."

After 13 games, Elwood has caught 35 passes for 622 yards and 13 touchdowns. Memories he shares with his team and father.

"Really cool that I can look at the sideline and he can tell me what to do, so I just know automatically what I have for my assignments," Elwood said.

"Like a lot of people think that when we go home that we get back on the computer and watch football, but that is the opposite," Clynt Elwood, Flour Bluff defensive coordinator, said. "When I leave school here or when I'm at the house I'm just dad."

Elwood's family moved to Flour Bluff in 2009, and that's when Wyatt's love for the Hornets began as a ball boy.

"Me and my friend, we would always have the balls ready," Elwood said. "We would be like professional ball boys, like we would take it super seriously. Make sure the balls get in on time."

Last season, Flour Bluff fell short in the State Semifinal, but this year Wyatt has higher expectations.

"My ultimate goal is to go to state," Elwood said. "That would be pretty insane because we went to round four three years in-a-row and I'm just trying to set a high standard for the team coming on next year."

"The comradery with the team and doing well in the classroom and all of that together I'm extremely fortunate as a father to be able to experience that with him," Clynt said.

This Friday, the Flour Bluff Hornets (10-3) battle No. 3 Liberty Hill (12-1) in the UIL 5A-DII State Quarterfinals in San Antonio. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium. The game will stream live for free on the Flour Bluff Sports Information's YouTube page.