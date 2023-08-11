Gregory-Portland's upperclassmen taking on more responsibility this football season

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory Portland varsity football team fell short of their goal last season by finishing second in District 15-5A DII. But this season, their seasoned roster puts the Wildcats in a position to reach their high expectations.

"We're excited. Y'all come out, support, it's going to be fun to watch," Brent Davis, Gregory-Portland third-year football head coach said. "We've got some great home games coming into G-P this year."

The Wildcats' hard-hitting defense returns seven starters, and their linebacker corps led by Gabriel Juarez and Brodie Mitchell are going to be tough to game plan against.

"I like the mentality," Gregory-Portland senior linebacker and tight end Brodie Mitchell said. "We're just head hunters, and we like getting in there and busting things up."

Both Mitchell and Juarez have already played linebacker for two years on varsity.

"We're good at hitting everybody we see. Me and Brodie have been playing since we were little, so we had that connection for a long time," Gabriel Juarez, Gregory-Portland senior linebacker and running back, said. "Most of this group has had the connection since we were all little."

Juarez will also play running back this season alongside J.T. Moebius, Cody Adame and Maison Oseguera.

"You know, we're just going to use them all," Davis said. "One gets a little tired we're going to get another one in there and just try to maintain it as a committee."

The running backs will have support from junior quarterback Reed Dooms, who unexpectedly got playing time early last season. He ended the year with 2,360 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Dooms will be surrounded by at least two receivers, Ryder and Colton Harrison, and tight end Mitchell who are all over 6-feet tall.

"As a quarterback he's grown a lot. You can tell he understands the offense a little bit better," Gregory-Portland senior wide receiver and safety Colton Harrison said. "He's obviously throwing the ball everywhere. Making a lot of great passes, and you can tell he's developing as quarterback."

Gregory-Portland will kick off their season in the Battle of the Wildcats against Calallen on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. The game will air live on KRIS 6 News for Game Night South Texas.