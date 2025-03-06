Gregory-Portland's grand ribbon cutting reveals new fields at Wildcat Park

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland fans can soon watch their favorite team while sitting in a new beautiful grandstand at Wildcat Park. Baseball and softball have new field thanks to the 2023 bond.

"This means everything to us. We've been on two fields,"said Gregory-Portland senior pitcher Blaine Elizalde. "We had been on the first field over there by T.M. Clark, and then we had been on Municipal for the last year. It means a lot."

Larissa Liska

Wildcat Park is part of the $176 million school bond. An idea that was inspired by a field in San Antonio during a baseball regional final playoff game in 2021.

"I remember sitting next to Dr. Cavazos saying wow wouldn't this be nice," said Gregory-Portland softball head coach Felicia Talamantez. "The next week she's like can you get me some plans and I was like sure and we researched."

The park's entrance showcases the old high school logo. The fields feature a covered grandstand, turf field, video scoreboard, flashing lights and more.

Larissa Liska

"I really like this. Like the grandstands," Elizalde said. "I think the atmosphere is going to be crazy for a game."

The most important aspect is how close the park is to the high school.

"When we weren't able to drive to our fields we used to have to walk through mud and stuff to get over there," said Gregory-Portland senior left fielder Jalysa Alvarado. "Now we have a crosswalk that we can get to or we can drive. It's like two minutes. It's super easy and just means a lot."

The turf field is going to be a lot easier to maintain for the coaching staff, plus fewer canceled practices.

"As long as it's not raining or lightning we don't have to worry about puddles," Gregory-Portland baseball head coach Ronnie Jonse said. "We don't have to worry about base running or doing fielding after base running with all kind of divots in the infield."

Larissa Liska

For the seniors this gift is a great way to end their high school career.

"I mean this could not be possible without them," Elizalde said. "It couldn't be possible for their support and it couldn't be possible without them voting yes for the bond."

The Wildcat baseball and softball teams are expected to play on their fields some time in March.

"Thank you and it's amazing that y'all gave us the opportunity to even just stand on this field, so it really makes us happy," Alvarado said.