Gregory-Portland's Bonneau and Ochoa make lifting school history

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland boys powerlifting team is sending two juniors to the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division 1 state meet in Abilene.

Mark Ochoa recently broke the school record for bench in the 114 weight class, but his favorite is deadlift. He's looking to break that school record as well. An impressive achievement after injuring his back last season right before state.

"With my body weight it's a lot of weight to me," Ochoa said. "When I lift it up a lot goes through my mind especially because there's a lot of people watching you."

His teammate Weston Bonneau has showcased his skills on bench press as well, breaking the region record for the 242 weight class lifting 535 pounds. A huge improvement from last season.

"Last year the best I got was 345 for bench," Bonneau said. "I've increased like 200 pounds in my bench press."

Bonneau credits the bench shirt/suit and of course the extra work he's put in to surpass the school record of Josh Villela at 435 set last season in 2023.

"It's kind of like a small group. We're like the underdogs," Bonneau said. "I would really like for both of us to get first place."

Ochoa and Bonneau are the lone lifters representing Gregory-Portland at state on Saturday in Abilene.