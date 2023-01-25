Watch Now
Gregory-Portland's 24 steals overpower Lady Bucs 63-20

Gregory-Portland Lady Wildcats overpower Miller Lady Bucs
Posted at 11:24 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 00:24:40-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland Lady Wildcats totaled 24 steals on Tuesday to overpower the Miller Lady Bucs 63-20 in their UIL 5A district 29 north zone matchup. Up next G-P plays Ray on Friday.

GREGORY-PORTLAND STATS
Rachelle Powell: 2 points, 3 rebounds
Reanna Aguirre: 12 pts, 1 reb, 1 assist 2 steals
A. Schaberg: 2 reb, 2 stl
Kailey Linman: 6 pts, 2 reb, 4 stl
Alexa Vest: 19 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast 6 stl
Jordan Malone: 11pts, 4 reb, 10 ast, 4 stl
R. Escamilla: 4pts, 1 reb, 2 stl
Madison Kilgore: 9 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl
Shifa Ali: 4 reb, 1 stl

