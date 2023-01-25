Gregory-Portland's 24 steals overpower Lady Bucs 63-20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland Lady Wildcats totaled 24 steals on Tuesday to overpower the Miller Lady Bucs 63-20 in their UIL 5A district 29 north zone matchup. Up next G-P plays Ray on Friday.

GREGORY-PORTLAND STATS

Rachelle Powell: 2 points, 3 rebounds

Reanna Aguirre: 12 pts, 1 reb, 1 assist 2 steals

A. Schaberg: 2 reb, 2 stl

Kailey Linman: 6 pts, 2 reb, 4 stl

Alexa Vest: 19 pts, 10 reb, 1 ast 6 stl

Jordan Malone: 11pts, 4 reb, 10 ast, 4 stl

R. Escamilla: 4pts, 1 reb, 2 stl

Madison Kilgore: 9 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl

Shifa Ali: 4 reb, 1 stl