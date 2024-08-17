Gregory-Portland strength in returners ready for new district opponents

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats football program stayed in UIL 5A-DII. They're ranked No. 23 in the Dave Campbell's preseason poll, but they do have new opponents in District 14, Miller, Carroll, Moody, Ray and King.

The Wildcats' offense brings back a lot of experience with nine returning starters. Defensive Coordinator Mark Chester said the Wildcats are already off to a stronger start than last season.

"Balanced is a good word," Chester said. "Very multiple. Really, really physical and that's very exciting to see."

The Wildcat's offense is led by third-year starting quarterback Reed Dooms. He's got returning running back Cody Adame alongside receivers Ryder Harrison and Brandon Coates.

"There's a lot of chemistry with all of our skill guys and Reed," Chester said. "We had a good summer and that's vital to building that chemistry."

But it all starts up front with their returning five linemen, featuring 6-foot-3 Kali'i Leomiti.

KRIS 6

"Just a bunch of dogs," Leomiti, Gregory-Portland right guard, said. "The whole O-line is seniors. It's just me as a junior. I think we'll have a good season."

Just like their new district, the Wildcats defense will look new as far as their starters. Only two returners, but most of them had earned playing time before.

"I would describe us as tough, violent," Ian Ward, Gregory-Portland senior defensive end, said. "We're all going to the ball. We're ready to play football this year."

Gregory-Portland kicks off their season with a road trip to Calallen in our Game of the Week on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.