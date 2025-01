CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A District 29 girls soccer season is just getting started, but Gregory-Portland is proving to be a playoff contender again. The Lady Cats shut out Veterans Memorial 3-0 on Wednesday at the Cabaniss Soccer Complex.

G-P's goals were scored by Victoria Hall, Ella Galvan and Brooklyn Barnes all in the first half with assists from Makenzie Ivie, Barnes and Mya Bailess.