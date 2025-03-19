Gregory-Portland overpowers Ray 7-1 in Wildcat Park debut

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland's new Wildcat Park made it's official debut for baseball, hosting the Ray Texans in a UIL District 29-5A matchup on Tuesday. The Wildcats won 7-1.

Two weeks ago, GPISD held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new facility that also includes a softball field and indoor football field. All part of the $176 million school bond. Before the game I asked Austin Vasquez's father about what it means to finally see the Wildcats at the new ballpark.

"It's unbelievable. It's a dream come true," said Austin Vasquez's father Mark. "I think for the kids and also for the fans here in Portland. I mean just today we got out here a little bit early just to stare at the field. I mean it's something to see, but we're excited for the baseball here in Portland as well for the kids that are coming up."

Ray scored first in the first inning, but G-P responded on an 2 RBI single by Reed Dooms. The Wildcats added 4 more runs in the second inning. Dominic Guerra hit an RBI single, Jaymen Galvan added a 2 RBI single and Austin Vasquez hit an RBI single.

"It means everything. Coach (Ronnie) Jonse told us coming in we have everything in our favor to get this win," Galvan said. "Pretty tough year last year barely falling out of playoffs, so being able to get this new field and have all of these fans come out and support us for this new season it's pretty exciting."

Texas A&M International commit Blaine Elizalde earned the win on the bump for G-P. The pitcher only gave up 3 hits and 1 run over 5.2 innings while striking out 6 batters. Lucas Tinajero took the loss for Ray. He went 5 innings, surrendering 7 runs on 10 hits and striking out 3 batters.

Gregory-Portland will look to keep their momentum in their next district matchup against Alice on Friday.