Gregory-Portland overpowers Moody 11-1; Supnet returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats hang on to their second place seed so far in UIL District 29-5A after taking down Moody 11-1 on Tuesday at Cabaniss Field.

The Wildcat's Eddie Sanchez collected 3 hits in 4 at-bats, including a double in the first and second inning.

Blaine Elizalde earned the win on the mound. He only allowed 2 hits and 1 run over 4 innings while striking out 5 batters and walking 5. Dominic Guerra came in to close for 2 innings. He struck out 1 batter and walked 1.

Gregory-Portland senior outfielder Quinn Supnet made his return to the field after suffering an injury on March 1.