Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Gregory-Portland overpowers Moody 11-1; Supnet returns

Gregory-Portland overpowers Moody 11-1, Supnet returns
Gregory-Portland's Quinn Supnet
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats hang on to their second place seed so far in UIL District 29-5A after taking down Moody 11-1 on Tuesday at Cabaniss Field.

The Wildcat's Eddie Sanchez collected 3 hits in 4 at-bats, including a double in the first and second inning.

Blaine Elizalde earned the win on the mound. He only allowed 2 hits and 1 run over 4 innings while striking out 5 batters and walking 5. Dominic Guerra came in to close for 2 innings. He struck out 1 batter and walked 1.

Gregory-Portland senior outfielder Quinn Supnet made his return to the field after suffering an injury on March 1.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

SUNRISE SHOUTOUTS