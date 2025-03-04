Gregory-Portland honors injured teammate, wins 4-1 over Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland bounced back 4-1 over Moody at Whataburger Field on Monday. Over the weekend Wildcat's outfieler Quinn Supnet suffered a life-threatening injury, but Calallen's athletic trainer stepped in with CPR and an AED to save the young man's life. Before Monday's game G-P prayed for their teammate.

G-P pitcher Blaine Elizalde struck out 10 batters in the game. He gave up 3 hits and 1 run over 7 innings while walking 2 batters.

Elizalde also helped the Wildcats on offense. A 2 RBI double gave G-P the lead 2-1 in the third inning. He went 2-for-2 at the plate. Elizalde, Eddie Sanchez and Jaymen Galvan collected 2 hits each for G-P.

Supnet's parents said he is doing well and expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.