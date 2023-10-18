Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Gregory-Portland holds off Ray 3-1 claiming 5A District 29 North Zone championship

Gregory-Portland holds off Ray 3-1 claiming 5A District 29 North Zone championship
Madison Kilgore Gregory-Portland
Posted at 10:22 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 00:14:49-04

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats started their final volleyball game of the regular season down a set, but they bounced back sweeping the next three. G-P topped Ray 3-1, and that victory earned the Lady Wildcats the UIL 5A District 29 North Zone championship.

Madison Kilgore led G-P with 23 kills.

SCORES:
Ray 1, Gregory-Portland 3 (21-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15)
Flour Bluff 3, Moody 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-15)
Veterans Memorial defeats Carroll
Robstown 3, Bishop 1
Goliad 3, Odem 0
Skidmore-Tynan 3, Yorktown 0
Kenedy 3, Bloomington 1
Woodsboro 3, Refugio 1
Holy Cross 1, Incarnate Word Academy 3

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Tracking the Tropics