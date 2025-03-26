Gregory-Portland holds off Flour Bluff 3-2 in district duel

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats hang on to their battle for second in UIL District 29-5A after holding off Flour Bluff 3-2.

Braylon Dishman not only tied the game at 1-1 for GP, but also 2-2. He went 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBI and 1 strikeout. The Wildcats took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when Austin Vasquez hit a sac fly RBI.

Blaine Elizalde on the bump for G-P struck out 10 batters, giving up 5 hits, 2 runs and walking 5 over 6.2 innings. RJ Moreno took the loss for Flour Bluff. He pitched 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits, while striking out 9 batters and walking 1.

Up next, Gregory-Portland plays King on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Portland and Flour Bluff hosts King on Friday at 7 p.m.