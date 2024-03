CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats held off Edinburg Vela 3-2 on Thursday in the second round of UIL 5A playoffs at the Cabaniss Complex.

The Lady Cats held a 2-1 lead at halftime with a goal from Ella Galvan and penalty kick from Makenzie Ivie.

Up next, G-P faces McAllen High in the third round of playoffs.