Gregory-Portland boys and girls basketball hold off Miller

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland boys and girls basketball programs battled Tuesday night, upsetting the Miller Buccaneers in their second UIL district 29-5A north zone meeting of the season. G-P boys won 63-60 and the girls won 58-52.

The Wildcats boys basketball team now controls the north zone, while the girls are second behind Victoria East.

GREGORY-PORTLAND BOYS POINTS

Shawn Williams - 28

Juaquin Felan - 12

Trevor Jones - 9

Russell Escamilla - 7

Davian Guevara - 3

Tasi Linares - 2

Jeremy Labrenz - 2

MILLER BOYS POINTS

Damare Lister - 31

George Simmons - 8

Corey Holmes - 7

Alex Zamora - 6

Vincente DeLaGarza - 3

Jaedyn Brown - 3

Lamarcus Cullum - 2

GREGORY-PORTLAND GIRLS POINTS

Ree-Ana Escamilla - 10

Madison Kilgore - 10

Brittney Chapman - 10

Jariyah Whitehead - 9

Jayden Lara - 6

Bella Davis - 5

Elena Miller - 4

Macie Besinaiz - 2

Kylie Gray - 2