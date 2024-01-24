Watch Now
Gregory-Portland boys and girls basketball hold off Miller

Posted at 12:21 AM, Jan 24, 2024
PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland boys and girls basketball programs battled Tuesday night, upsetting the Miller Buccaneers in their second UIL district 29-5A north zone meeting of the season. G-P boys won 63-60 and the girls won 58-52.

The Wildcats boys basketball team now controls the north zone, while the girls are second behind Victoria East.

GREGORY-PORTLAND BOYS POINTS
Shawn Williams - 28
Juaquin Felan - 12
Trevor Jones - 9
Russell Escamilla - 7
Davian Guevara - 3
Tasi Linares - 2
Jeremy Labrenz - 2

MILLER BOYS POINTS
Damare Lister - 31
George Simmons - 8
Corey Holmes - 7
Alex Zamora - 6
Vincente DeLaGarza - 3
Jaedyn Brown - 3
Lamarcus Cullum - 2

GREGORY-PORTLAND GIRLS POINTS
Ree-Ana Escamilla - 10
Madison Kilgore - 10
Brittney Chapman - 10
Jariyah Whitehead - 9
Jayden Lara - 6
Bella Davis - 5
Elena Miller - 4
Macie Besinaiz - 2
Kylie Gray - 2

MILLER GIRLS POINTS
Hailey Martinez - 20
Leanna Castillo - 11
Adrianna Cervantes - 9
Abrianna Marshello - 5
Aaliyah Lopez - 3
Amorette Gallegos - 2
Nicolett Day - 2

