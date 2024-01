Gregory-Portland boys and Flour Bluff girls stay undefeated in UIL 5A district 29

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland boys basketball team added another win for UIL 5A district 29 north zone play, defeating Ray 88-58. The G-P girls also took down Ray 69-39.

The Flour Bluff girls in the north zone took down Moody 48-11, while the boys Hornets cruised past the Trojans 73-28.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Ray 58, Gregory-Portland 88 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Flour Bluff 79, Moody 28

Victoria East 51, Miller 56

Carroll 59, Veterans Memorial 102

Agua Dulce 40, Riviera Kaufer 34

Odem 54, Woodsboro 52

Premont 54, Ben Bolt 61

Bishop 88, Alice 50

Kenedy 63, Three Rivers 44

Sinton 75, Ingleside 45

Calhoun 43, Rockport-Fulton 78

Incarnate Word Academy 40, St. Michael's 89

Aransas Pass 58, San Diego 70

Yorktown 35, Refugio 47

Three Rivers 63, Kenedy 44

Port Aransas 43, Skidmore-Tynan 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Ray 39, Gregory-Portland 69

Flour Bluff 48, Moody 11 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Agua Dulce 22, Riviera Kaufer 18

Premont 38, Ben Bolt 33

Sinton 37, Ingleside 56

St. John Paul II 41, Geneva 80

H.M. King 42, Tuloso-Midway 56

Yorktown 45, Refugio 51

Three Rivers 36, Kenedy 53

Port Aransas 51, Skidmore-Tynan 45