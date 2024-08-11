George West celebrates start of season and returning roster with Fall Kickoff

GEORGE WEST, Texas — George West Longhorn fans were already in the stands on Saturday to celebrate the start of the 2024 high school football season with their Fall Kickoff practice and scrimmage.

The Longhorns, led by third-year head coach Brent Bennett, are looking to earn a UIL 3A-DII District 16 playoff berth this year after falling short last season with a (2-7) record. This time they’ve got more experience and chemistry.

KRIS 6

“We’re a lot older this year," Teagan Collins, George West senior receiver and linebacker, said. "Last year we only had three seniors. This year we have 13, so I feel a lot more confident going into this year.”

George West returns nine starters on both defense and offense including quarterback Cade Peters and depth with his backup Jaxson Alaniz. They’ll have help from their backfield paving the way.

“We’ve got two seniors that have been starting on varsity for a while, so I’d say the running back group for sure,” Davian Zuniga, George West senior running back and linebacker, said.

Those two seniors are Zuniga and JohnAlbert Cisneros. Last fall they each totaled over 500 yards rushing.

“Everybody is doing a great job of bettering themselves," Bennett said. "Those two Davian and JohnAlbert and I cannot speak highly enough about them, their character and their ability to be teammates and leaders on and off the field.”

The Longhorns start their season with a road trip to San Diego on Friday, August. 30. Kickoff against the Vaqueros is at 7 p.m.