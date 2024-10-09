Coastal Bend legend Gary Davenport passed away, continues to inspire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, Coastal Bend legend and Brady High School alum Gary Davenport passed away. He had recently retired after 43 years of coaching but even now, his memories are never forgotten.

He was a head coach for 20 years, taking his first opportunity in Sinton in 1989. Michael Troutman, who is the current head coach for the Pirates, played under Davenport from 1989 to 1991.

During his sophomore season in 1990, the Pirates advanced to the 3A State Semifinals where they were upset by Crockett 15-14. The following season Sinton was ranked No. 1 in their division, but they fell in the State Quarterfinals to Edna 21-6.

"Coach Davenport had a huge influence on my coaching style. He coached you hard but you always knew deep down he cared about you. The standard was set high with Coach Davenport and to this day his words and coaching still has an impact on who I am as a coach. He will always be a part of who I am." Michael Troutman, Sinton 1993 graduate (Played under Davenport 1989-1991)

Chris Soza, who retired from Beeville after the 2023 football season, was presented an opportunity by Davenport early in his career.

"Coach Gary Davenport hired me in Sinton back 1989 as his Offensive Coordinator. (This was his first AD/Head FB job) He was a football genius. He was passionate about coaching and was tough on the kids, but he loved them and they knew that and would play hard for him. I learned a lot about coaching and being a leader while working with him. When I got my first chance at Mathis in 1996 he was the first one I called and often did as I was learning the ropes. Coach Davenport positively impacted everyone he ever came in contact with…May he Rest In Peace now.🙏"

Davenport's leadership did not go unnoticed. He was inducted into the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2010. He not only inspired coaches on the field, but also on the court.

"He was a great man to work for! He taught me things I still use today. He mentored me and a lot of other coaches. We were a family when we worked with him. He fostered that culture. All of us have been back and forth on the phone with each other since we heard the news. We are so very saddened by his passing. We loved him." Jane Kieschnick, Gregory-Portland Volleyball Head Coach

Davenport last served as a head coach in 2012 for Aransas Pass before returning to George West, but as an assistant coach. He was also an assistant at Alice, Fort Bend Clements, Klein Forest, Athens, Colorado City, Smithson Valley and Haskell.

Davenport Family Davenport's first football coaching job was as an assistant at Haskell.

There will be no formal funeral service.

Davenport's Head Coaching Career, 20 years (133-90-3) Playoffs (10-4)

1989: Sinton (4-6-0)

1990: Sinton (13-1-1) District Champion

1991: Sinton (12-1-1) District Champion

1992: Corpus Christi Carroll (5-6-1) District Runner-Up

1993: Corpus Christi Carroll (6-5-0) Third in District

1994: Aransas Pass (5-5-0)

1995: Aransas Pass (6-4-0)

1996: Aransas Pass (5-5-0)

1997: Aransas Pass (7-3-0)

1998: Aransas Pass (12-3-0) District Champion

1999: Aransas Pass (11-2-0) District Runner-Up

2000: Aransas Pass (3-7-0)

2001: Port Lavaca (2-8-0)

2002: Port Lavaca (2-8-0)

2003: Port Lavaca (4-6-0)

2004: Port Lavaca (1-9-0)

2005: Retired

2006: George West (9-3-0) District Runner-Up

2007: George West (8-3-0) District Champion

2008: George West (11-1-0) District Champion

2009 - 2011: Retired Again

2012: Aransas Pass (7-4-0) District Runner-Up